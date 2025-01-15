Desert Classic is a celebration of Dubai's rise as a global golf destination, says Andrade

Joseph Andrade. — Supplied photo

In the heart of Dubai, the Emirates Golf Club buzzes with anticipation on the eve of the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic — a glittering centrepiece of Middle Eastern golf where legends of the game have etched their names into history.

For those fortunate enough to call Emirates Golf Club home, the excitement is palpable - and for reigning Club Captain Joseph Andrade, the moment is nothing short of extraordinary.

Amidst the buzz and excitement, Joseph stands tall and proud, reflecting on what it means to lead this storied institution at such a monumental time.

For Joseph, the Desert Classic is more than just a tournament. It represents the pinnacle of golf in the UAE, a showcase of world-class talent that has consistently attracted global stars like Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els, Sever Ballesteros and Tiger Woods during their prime.

“It’s an absolute honour,” Joseph remarked. “To witness the world’s best players competing on our course, knowing the whole golfing world is watching Dubai and Emirates Golf Club — it’s a privilege not just for me, but for every member of the club.”

Joseph’s golfing journey in Dubai began in 1995 when he joined the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, a time when the sport was still growing in the region. He later became a member of Emirates Golf Club, where he has remained ever since.

In 2011, he served as the captain of Dubai Creek, and last year, was appointed captain at Emirates Golf Club. Remarkably, only two individuals have had the honour of holding the captaincy at both clubs — Joseph and the late Colm McLoughlin.

Reflecting on his nearly three-decade-long journey, he marvelled at how far golf in Dubai has come.

“When I first picked up a golf club, I couldn’t have imagined being part of something this big,” he said. “Watching the sport evolve here and seeing Emirates Golf Club become a global icon has been nothing short of extraordinary.

As Club Captain, Joseph feels a profound responsibility to uphold the club's legacy, where modern ideals harmoniously blend with traditional values embodied in its iconic Bedouin-style clubhouse. He is committed to ensuring that members continue to take pride in belonging to such a distinguished institution.