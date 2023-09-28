Defending champion Shih-chang targets consistent rounds after grabbing share of Taiwan Masters lead

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 9:04 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 9:07 PM

Defending champion Chan Shih-chang has picked up where he left off in the $1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters by taking a share of the first-round lead today on the Asian Tour event.

He shot a three under par 69 at Taiwan Golf and Country Club where players have said the course is excellent but punishing, due to exceptionally narrow fairways and deep rough.

Shih-chang shares the top spot with veteran Angelo Que, Jaco Ahlers, Chikkarangappa S. and Dodge Kemmer.

Like the vast majority of the field, Chan, who started on 10, battled to get to grips with the back nine, playing it in one over with a bogey on 11, before a strong second half with birdies on one, three, five and six.

An impressive round considering he was nursing a cold, which he picked up from his son.

“The difficulty has definitely increased compared to last year,” said the Chinese-Taipei star, a five-time winner on the Asian Tour who has also triumphed on six occasions on the Asian Development Tour.

“I didn’t play bad on my front nine, just wasn’t making any putts. I started sinking putts on the back. I will just play shot by shot this week, don’t think so much. I should have a chance on Sunday, if I can stay consistent for the next few rounds.”

Shih-chang beat Indian Rashid Khan on the second extra-hole here last year, to win this event for the first time, after making birdie on 18 thrice, once in normal play and twice in extra time.

Que, 44, rolled back the years and was quick to comment on the condition of the course.

The Filipino is a three-time winner on the Asian Tour but his last trophy came in 2010 at the Selangor Masters.

Ahlers, an 11-time winner on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, including their Tour Championship in April, has been a regular feature on the leaderboards in Asia this year and is once again pressing for a first win in the region.

India’s Chikkarangappa S, popularly known as “Chikka”, was delighted to finish on three under. He also started on 10 and turned in even par but made three birdies on the second half.

Chikka has competed on the Asian Tour since 2014 and is also looking for his first win, having come close before on many occasions.

He has finished second twice, third once, and fourth twice – including at The DGC Open presented by Mastercard this year.

American Kemmer had looked set for the outright lead but made a double on his final hole, the ninth.

Scotland’s David Drysdale, Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand, Australian Todd Sinnott and Micah Lauren Shin from the United States are next best placed with 70’s.

Khan is once again in the hunt having returned a 71 and is tied for 10th, in a group that includes his decorated compatriot and Dubai based 51-year-old Jeev Milkha Singh.

Milka Singh told Khaleej Times: “I played really well today. I also have some root canal teeth treatment this week.

“I first played here in 1995 and I really like this golf course, it is a real test of distance control. It is an old traditional course that suits my game. I need to just focus on my own game and stay in the moment.”

Milkha Singh had nines of 33 and 38, hitting 10 greens in regulation and taking 28 putts.

Chinese-Taipei legend Hsieh Min-nan also played today, breaking his own record for being the oldest player to tee off on the Asian Tour. The 83-year-old shot a very respectable 85, two better than another of the country’s greats ‘TC’ Chen.

Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar from India shot a level par 72 to be in tied 18th.

Play was suspended at 7 am for 50 minutes due to heavy rain, meaning one group was unable to finish.