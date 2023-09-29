Asian Games golf: Dubai's Lahiri battles through China heat to hold his own

Anirban Lahiri of was troubled by the heat. - AFP File

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 4:33 PM

Dubai based Anirban Lahiri shot a second round of five under par 67 to remain in tied ninth spot in the Asian Games Golf Tournament, being held at West Lake International Golf Course located in Xihu District, Hangzhou, China.

Leading the team event after round two on 44 under par is South Korea and have a six shot lead from second placed Hong Kong, who shot a best of the day 194.

Team India is tied 6th on 405, 27 under par.

Lahiri, a 36 years-old golfer from India, had four birdies in his first five holes, teeing off the 10th tee.

Out in 32, he bogeyed his 12th hole, the third hole on the card and finished with two birdies on holes 7 and 9.

On completing his round Lahiri told Khaleej Times: "‘I got off to a great start and in the zone. I struggled mid-round due to the heat – it was super-hot out there and I felt dizzy – which does not help playing golf.

"I even had to seek medical attention. The real par for this course as it is playing is actually around 67, five under the scorecard par. I am extremely disappointed with my score - I should have been eight or nine under.," he added.

‘"I am trying to manage my body and energy. I will always try my best on every shot."

‘In the Team event – India had a tough day in the office. We still have 36 holes to go – so all is still to play for,’ concluded Lahiri.

The cut fell at one under par 143, with 41 players making the weekend.

In the Ladies’ Division, Team China lead Team Thailand by one shot.

Leading Round Two Scores

(7,280 Yards, Par 72).

Individual Scores

T. Kho (Hong Kong) 62. 60. 122.

Y. Jang (S. Kor) 61. 67. 128.

C-Y. Hung (TPE) 65. 63. 128.

Team Scores

(Best three scores per country)

South Korea 190. 198. 388.

Hong Kong, China 200. 194. 394.

Japan 195. 203. 398.

Thailand 197. 204. 401.

Ladies’ Individual Division

(6,597 Yards, Par 72)

A. Yubol (Thai) 67. 65. 132.

R. Yin (China) 67. 66. 133.

A. Ashok (Ind) 67. 66. 133.

X. Lin (China) 67. 67. 134.

Ladies’ Team

(Best two scores per country)

China 134. 133. 267.

Thailand 136. 132. 268.

India 138. 134. 272.

Japan 134. 139. 273.