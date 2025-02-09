'A team' set for a grandstand finish in the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2

Vivek Chand of The A Team. - Photo Sheena R. Golani

With just days to go until the final round of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, The A Team remains full of belief, driven by the unwavering confidence of their mentor, Badru Hilal, and co-owner, Aman Chopra.

After a solid performance in Round 2 at the Faldo, the team is gearing up for a strong finish at the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course, where they hope to deliver a stunning performance—perhaps even lift the coveted trophy.

Reflecting on Round 2, Badru was encouraged by the team’s showing. “We had several pretty good holes to score 43 points, which is impressive in a Stableford format,” he said.

The A Team co-owner Aman Chopra and Nilesh Mashruwala. Photo Sheena R. Golani

“All five of our pairs were in the 40s, showing great consistency. The pairings were clicking, and getting 46s is never easy.”

Nonita Chand teamed up with big-hitting Nikhil Kohli to deliver the highest score (46) for The A Team, setting a strong foundation for the final round, where everyone will be going for broke.

Nikhil did not take credit for the performance but emphasized the team’s collective effort. “It was a total team effort, and my partnership with Nonita really clicked—that made a big difference,” he said.

Nonita Chand and Nikhil Kohli. - Photo UGC

“At the end of the day, I’m very happy with what we achieved as a team. I think everyone had a chance to perform, and they did. The support we’ve received from the team management has been amazing; it really helps improve your game and boosts morale.”

As The A Team prepares for the final showdown, the numbers are promising. They are well within striking distance sitting just eight points off second place (Meteora Masters 457 pts) and 18 points behind the leaders (Noble Legacy Masters 467 pts).

The A Team mentor Badru Hilal. - Photo Alex Leyno

With approximately 300 points up for grabs at Majlis, Badru feels anything can happen.

“It’s not a big gap,” he pointed out. “We’re hoping the team selected for the final round can deliver. There’s everything to play for but we’ll be ready.”

Success in this format often comes down to putting, something Badru believes will be crucial at Majlis. “It’s all about putting. If you hole your putts, you make the difference. We missed a few shorter ones in Round 2 but holed some lucky ones as well. That’s how golf goes.”

One advantage The A Team holds is familiarity with the Majlis course. Many of their players are members of Emirates Golf Club, which could give them an edge.

From (Left to right) The A Team's Maura Duggan, Vivek Chand with Tristar Gladiator players Abhijit Mehta, Dhiraj Rai. - Photo UGC Socials

“I’m hoping players like Maura, Sean, Kirtan, and Vikram can cash in on their home advantage,” Badru noted.

With six days to go, the final push is all about mindset. As a mentor, Badru knows the importance of striking the right balance between motivation and pressure.

“One thing the team will do is have a get-together with Aman’s support, to give it that final push,” he said. “There’s a fine line between being nervous and excited. You don’t want to push the players too hard. Keeping it friendly, through team meetings and positivity, will make the difference.”

With a united front, a deep belief in their ability, and a course that feels like home, The A Team is ready to give it its all on the Majlis course. Come Thursday, they will take to the course not just as competitors, but as a team determined to write their own thrilling final chapter.

Team Standings:

(Read as Round 1 + 2 & Total score)

Noble Legacy Masters (292 + 175) 467

Mateora Masters (271 + 186) 457