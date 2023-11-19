Golf Futures program offering valuable insights and understanding to youngsters, says Alec Scott

Students attended the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates as part of the Golf Futures Program. - Getty Images

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023

The European Tour’s Golf Futures program, which was designed to help individuals find their creative strengths in the sport, may well have made a lasting impact at the DP World Tour Championship being played at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Each season the program conducts events and community workshops to educate and inspire future generations from all backgrounds to help them uncover opportunities within the global game.

A group of 22 students from Safa Community School in Dubai were beneficiaries of this wonderful opportunity to get an inside look at the mechanics behind the sport that has a strong presence in the UAE.

Alec Scott, Sustainability Project Manager, DP World Tour, who oversees the program told Khaleej Times: “The Golf Futures Program is a two-part program. We first visited the school to deliver an interactive workshop with the students, sharing key insights within the golf industry and career opportunities, before finishing with a task where the students created their own golf tournament.

‘’In the second part of the program, we The DP World Tour welcomed the students to the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“Here, students received unique access to the tournament in a behind-the-scenes Tour, giving them the opportunity to meet several departments and learn about their roles and responsibilities,” added Scott. “They learnt valuable insights into understanding the different career paths they have taken to get to where they are today.”

Students had the pportunity to get an inside look at the mechanics behind the sport that has a strong presence in the UAE. - Getty Images

During their visit to the Jumeirah Golf Estates, where some of the world’s best golfers were competing for a share of a purse of $10.5 million at the season-ending Race to Dubai, the students had the opportunity to engage with multiple members of staff from the DP World Tour.

“For some of the students attending this was their first time at a professional golf tournament, and offered a chance to participate in the question-and-answer sessions so they can understand the variety of roles on offer within the golf industry,” said Scott.

“We also gave them the chance to explore the course, and the fan village and even provided them with a small bag full of goodies. Several other schools joined us on Thursday as part of our various community engagement programs”

Highlighting the mission of the Golf Futures Initiative Scott commented: “We aim to leave a lasting legacy in the communities we visit through our charitable initiatives, and by educating new generations on the benefits of working in and enjoying the game of golf through our Golf Futures program

“We are continuing to develop our Golf Futures program by working collaboratively with the wider golf ecosystem and our commercial partners to explore new opportunities and ideas for the 2024 DP World Tour season.”

Speaking about the criteria that were in place to select students for what could be a life-changing experience Scott said: “The students are typically selected based on their academic studies, with students studying A-Level Sports, BTEC Sports, Business Studies or Marketing etc.

“This way, the jobs we are showcasing have relevance to the students.”

Most parents want education to offer the best career paths for their children, but what is it that golf has to offer youngsters different cultural backgrounds?

“The DP World Tour supports and promotes diversity and inclusion, showcasing golf as a sport that can be played and enjoyed by everyone, no matter what age,” said Scott.

“It’s been exciting to see the tremendous growth of the Golf Futures Programme, visiting eight DP World Tour tournaments during the season and working with more than 200 students.

“Reflecting on the program as a whole, I do think back to when I was their age and how I never had an opportunity like this to see behind the scenes at professional sporting events, so it is rewarding to know that I can help make a positive impact on someone’s life,” he added.

In addition to watching some of the world’s best players battle it out on the Earth course, the students were taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of the venue and enjoyed the entertainment on offer in the Championship Village..