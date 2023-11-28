Golden opportunity on offer for Asian Tour players at LIV Golf Promotions

Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar, winner of the recent BNI Indonesia Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi, is confirmed to play in the LIV Golf Promotions event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next week. - Supplied photo

The Asian Tour has welcomed the launch of the LIV Golf Promotions event as another breakthrough moment for golf in the region, with Cho Minn Thant, its Commissioner & CEO, describing it a ‘an incredible, life-changing opportunity.’

The innovative and inclusive new event, which will provide a pathway onto the world’s most exciting new franchise, the LIV Golf League, will be staged at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from December 8 – 10.

The top-three finishers will secure passage through to next season’s multi-million-dollar circuit with a decidedly strong contingent from the Asian Tour set to compete in Abu Dhabi via the Tour’s International Series.

The leading 25 available players from the top-40 on this year’s final International Series Order of Merit (OOM), will be eligible to enter round one, as well as tournament winners from this season’s Asian Tour. In addition, players ranked two to eight on the final International Series OOM earn a pass into round two.

“It’s a pathway to golf’s most lucrative series, and an incredible chance for Asian Tour members, offering a lifechanging opportunity,” said Cho. “With so much at stake, I’m sure this event will capture the attention of all eligible players as well as golf fans around the region and beyond.”

American Andy Ogletree has won The International Series OOM, helped by two International Series victories in England and Qatar this year, to secure the automatic berth onto the 2024 LIV Golf League.

“Christmas will come early to the three successful graduates,” added Cho. “Judging by the performances of our members this year we know they will have an excellent chance to earn one of those ‘gold tickets’ and join The International Series Order of Merit winner on next year’s LIV Golf League, along with Scott Vincent – who did so well to this year to keep his playing privileges.’

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, who first made his name on the Asian Tour and claimed last year’s inaugural International Series OOM, finished this season 22nd in the LIV Golf League Individual Rankings to lock in a spot for 2024.

The LIV Golf Promotions event tournament will see four rounds of golf played over three days, with 36-holes on the final day, and offer an overall prizemoney of $1.5 million.

Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar is confirmed to play and following his fourth place finish in the Asian Tour’s 2023 Order of Merit is exempt from Day 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Highlighting the global aspect of the LIV Golf League, leading players from all over the world will be eligible to participate. Through its broad entry criteria, recent winners of Majors plus PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and DP World Tour events will be welcome to compete alongside Ryder Cup stars, and players from the top of The Universal Golf Rankings.

The field will also include the leading golfers from the rankings on the Japan Golf Tour, Korean PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia alongside extensive categories for the game’s elite amateurs.

Players in the Drop Zone from the recently completed 2023 LIV Golf League Individual Standings will also have another chance to return to the circuit.

Starting Friday, December 8, those who finish in the top-20 and ties from round one will advance to Saturday’s round two, where scores will reset, and the field will be joined by a category of players who automatically qualified for day two of competition. The top-20 players and ties following round two will advance to the final day of competition, where scores will reset once more for an intense full-day, 36-hole shootout.

At Sunday’s conclusion, the top three finishers will receive highly coveted and lucrative spots on the LIV Golf League for 2024. The top three finishers will also earn prize money of $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Players finishing fourth to 10th will receive full exemption for all 2024 events on The International Series.

The tournament will be available globally live and on-demand on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and broadcast partners around the world, with live coverage on Friday and Saturday from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 – 5:00 p.m. (all times local).

