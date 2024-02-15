Golden girl 'Koko' makes long-awaited return at Ras Al Khaimah half marathon

Klosterhalfen also holds national records at both 5,000m and 10,000m. - Supplied photo

One of European athletics’ most exciting talents will return to the international running scene when Germany’s Konstanze ‘Koko’ Klosterhalfen makes her debut at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on February 24.

The 27-year-old, who holds national records at both 5,000m and 10,000m, enjoyed a whirlwind 2022 winning European Championship gold at 5,000m and beating a world-class field to win the Valencia Half Marathon in a personal best time of 65:41.

That time in Valencia makes her the second fastest German woman in history at the 21.1km half marathon distance and, should she be back to her best after recovering from injury, she could well target the German record (65:18) as well as the European best of 65:15 in Ras Al Khaimah.

Widely known as ‘Koko’, Klosterhalfen joins a powerful elite field for the 17th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, an event hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) on the rapidly developing Al Marjan Island.

She will line up alongside the likes of New York Marathon champion Tamirat Tola, defending Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon men’s champion Benard Kibet Koech, women’s World Half Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and former women’s Half Marathon World Record Holder Ababel Yeshaneh for what will be the German runner’s first race on the international calendar for more than six months.

“I’m certainly looking forward to returning to racing, especially at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon as it is a race I’ve heard a lot about,” said Klosterhalfen.

“Overall I am happy with how my training has been going and I’m ready to test myself and see exactly where I am after a good training camp”

As she aims to recapture the form she produced since bursting on the scene as a 5,000m bronze medallist at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon may witness something special from the darling of German athletics whose career highlight remains that stunning 5,000m European Championship win in Munich two years ago.

As well as elites chasing personal nests and course records, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will also see thousands of runners coming together in the associated 10km, 5km and 2km runs with registration open at rakhalfmarathon.com

