Global stars to compete in Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament

Spanish padel star Juan Lebron. — AFP file

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 8:26 PM

The Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament has launched the first phase of ticketing for the inaugural event, with organisers laying out an economic and community-driven vision for how the international showpiece will establish a legacy both for Dubai, and the sport’s ongoing growth regionally and internationally.

Following a multi-year hosting agreement between the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Premier Padel, and Dubai-based Gallop Global, the emirate will host its maiden event of the world’s only official professional padel tour from November 3-10 on six purpose-built courts at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

“The launch of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 is a historic milestone for the sport, which has rapidly become popular in the UAE,” said Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAEPA.

“It is testament to our commitment to nurturing the growth of this sport in this vibrant emirate and perfectly aligns with Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s vision to establish the city as a global hub for premier sporting events and the world’s leading city to live, work and visit.”

Dubai Premier Padel P1 is part of a 25-tournament season that visits 18 countries across five continents. The likes of Arturo Coello, Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Juan Lebron, Alejandro Galan, Agustin Tapia, Franco Stupaczuk, Beatriz Gonzalez, and Delfina Brea are set to be among a field of 320 players, with separate formats for male and female pairings.

The accumulated prize pool for both categories is €470,000 euros (Dh1.89 million). With Fernando Belasteguin set to retire at the end of this season, it will also mark the final chance to catch the best player in padel history competing in an official event in the UAE.

Tickets for the week-long tournament are on sale now at PlatinumList.net, priced from Dh60, and with a 20 per cent Early Bird discount available until July 1, fans can purchase Grandstand tickets from just Dh48.

The sport’s world governing body estimates that 25 million people play padel around the world, while the International Padel Federation’s Research & Data Analysis Department have said the UAE is home to more than 320 padel facilities and 950-plus courts.

Padel is also home to an estimated 250,000 fans in the UAE and enjoys around 500,000 followers on social media.

Ivan Modia, Dubai Premier Padel P1 Tournament Director and CEO of Gallop Global, said: “With the release of the first batch of tickets for our inaugural tournament, this is the opening milestone of a vision that extends well beyond one week per year. The Dubai Premier Padel P1 is not only an elite padel event; it is a year-round project that will establish a legacy both for the sport and the city. We know padel is massively popular in the Emirates already and we have hugely ambitious plans that involve taking padel into schools, providing amateurs from local clubs with a pathway to professionalism, with the UAEPA to organically grow the sport at a local and national level, and so much more.”