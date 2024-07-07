Girmay wins again as UAE Team Emirates' star Pogacar retains Tour lead

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium. — Reuters

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:32 AM

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay snatched his second victory on the Tour de France after timing his effort to perfection in the final straight to prevail in the eighth stage, a 183.4km ride from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday.

Girmay, who became the first Black African to triumph on the Tour when he won the third stage, waited for his moment to leapfrog Belgian Jasper Philipsen and give his Intermarche-Wanty team their second victory in the world's biggest race.

Another Belgian, Arnaud De Lie, took third place.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as the peloton geared up for a treacherous ninth stage featuring 14 gravels sections around Troyes.

"I checked it out and it's an interesting stage where a lot of things can happen, I think it's going to be chaotic," Pogacar, who leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds, told reporters.

Evenepoel, who won Friday's individual time trial, knows the risks of riding on white gravel roads for 32 kilometres.