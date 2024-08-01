GCC to host first PWR World Series next year

Even celebrities like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Taylor Swift are promoting pickleball. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:01 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:02 PM

Pickleball, widely regarded as the world’s fastest growing sport, announces the launch of the new Pickleball World Rankings, the PWR World Series and the PWR World Tour.

The GCC was also named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March, 2025.

PWR will bring together regional bodies under one unified structure to enhance sports governance and future longevity. The announcement was made by PWR, The Times Group, colleagues from international Pickleball bodies and some of the world’s top players, including women’s world number 1 on APP Tour, Megan Fudge DeHeart.

“Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world," said Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR.