GCC to host first PWR World Series next year

Pickleball is now on its way to becoming the fastest-growing sport in the world

By Team KT

Even celebrities like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Taylor Swift are promoting pickleball. — Supplied photo
Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:01 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:02 PM

Pickleball, widely regarded as the world’s fastest growing sport, announces the launch of the new Pickleball World Rankings, the PWR World Series and the PWR World Tour.

The GCC was also named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March, 2025.


PWR will bring together regional bodies under one unified structure to enhance sports governance and future longevity. The announcement was made by PWR, The Times Group, colleagues from international Pickleball bodies and some of the world’s top players, including women’s world number 1 on APP Tour, Megan Fudge DeHeart.

“Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world," said Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR.


"It is with great honour to be part of the creation of Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series and PWR World Tour and we are delighted to be the team taking Pickleball to the next level both on and off the court.

“We will be offering $15 million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and $1.5 million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the sport! It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential, all in front of millions of followers globally.”

Pickleball is already a worldwide sensation, enjoyed by celebrity fans such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift. It is the fastest-growing sport in the USA and is now on its way to becoming the fastest-growing sport in the world.


