Furyk and Weir set to square off in biennial 2024 President’s Cup in Canada

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:52 PM

The 2024 President’s Cup, the biennial match between the US and the Rest of the World (excluding Europe) will take place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, from the 24th to the 29th of September.

Twelve players from each side will make up the teams that compete in the four-day, match-play competition, with teams comprising a mix of automatic qualifiers and captains’ picks

The US team is captained by Jim Furyk and the ROW team is captained by Canada’s Mike Weir.

The match was established in 1994, with the International Team winning in Australia in 1998 and that famous tied match in South Africa in 2003 at Fancourt Hotel and Country Club. All other matches saw a US win.

A different team of players is expected from both teams with the changing of the guard following LIV Golf. It should be noted that all players, including both automatic qualifiers and captain’s picks, must be eligible to compete in PGA Tour-sanctioned competitions.

Qualifying according to FedEx Cup points for the US Team and OWGR points for the International Team is currently well underway – it started on 1st January 2024, with both teams electing to have the top six players in their Rankings with the balance of the 12-man teams determined by captain’s picks following the 2024 BMW Championship which concludes on August 26th, 2024.

Rankings

Current US Team (after the Travelers Championship) Scottie Scheffler, 2. Xander Schauffler 3. Collin Morikawa 4. Wyndham Clark 5. Patrick Cantlay 6. Sahith Theegala Tony Finau 8. Max Homa 9. Brian Harman 10. Chris Kirk Current International Team (after the Travelers Championship)

H. Matsuyama (Jap) 2. J. Day (Aus) 3. T. Kim (South Korea) 4. BH Un (South Korea) 5. S. Im (South Korea) 6. N. Taylor (Canada) MW Lee (Aus) 8. C. Conners (Canada) 9. A. Hadwin (Canada) 10. C. Bezuidenhout (RSA)