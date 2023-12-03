Fun and games as Jumeirah Golf Estates hosts Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series

Players and Officials at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series event at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 11:28 AM

Jumeirah Golf Estates recently hosted the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA) Junior Medal Series, a competitive and fun event which was played over the front nine of the Fire course.

The competition attracted 43 players and was comprised of seven categories, catering to various skill levels and tee markers.

These included the net winners from four distinct tee markers - Signature Tees, Forward Tees, TFA Junior Tees, and the newly introduced St James's Place (SJP) Tees, spanning distances of 100-150 yards from each green.

Additionally, the event featured categories for the overall girls' champion, gross winners from both Forward and Signature Tees, and the best net performances from SJP & TFA Tees.

The event was further enriched with engaging activities such as the "Beat the Pro" challenge on the second hole, completed by TFA Professional Joe O'Connor, and the "Nearest the Pin" competition on Hole 8.

Alexander Rushika emerged as the gross winner from the Signature Tees, with an impressive score of +1. His round featured two bogeys and an impressive birdie on the par-5 7th hole.

In the Forward Tees category, Milana Rozhko secured the gross win with a score of +11. Her round included noteworthy performances with three pars achieved on holes 4, 5, and 8.

Paulina Murach clinched the title of overall girls' champion, returning a score of +8. Notably, she achieved a remarkable gross birdie on the challenging par-5 7th hole.

Additionally, Camelia Sebti secured the title of the best girl from the TFA tees, posting a score of +10, while Iraisa Kaul claimed the best girl from the SJP Tees title with a score of +12 from the 100-150 yards range from each green.

Ethan Alan secured victory from the Signature Tees, boasting an impressive net score of -3. His exceptional performance included consecutive net birdies on holes 3 and 4.

Samarbir Kochar claimed the second spot with an even-par performance and was followed closely by Dhruv Sharma and Kabir Mishra.

Eugenio Galeppini claimed victory from the Forward Tees, delivering an even-par performance. His round featured two net birdies on the 4th and 9th holes.

Milana Rozhko secured the second position with a commendable score of +2, closely followed by Gary Feng in third place with a score of +3. Aditya Tomar rounded off the top positions with a score of +4.

Victoria Rushika emerged victorious from the TFA Tees with a solid score of +3, showcasing a remarkable gross birdie on the 5th hole and consistent play throughout the round.

Securing the second position was Kiaan Maharaj with a commendable score of +7. Arjun Koduro followed in third place with a score of +9, while Aditya Tomar claimed the fourth position, posting a score of +11.

Ansh Dutta secured victory from the SJP Tees with an impressive even-par score, featuring two notable gross birdies on the 2nd and 6th holes. Frankie Fleetwood claimed the second position with a score of +5, closely followed by Reese Hitchen in third place, also posting a score of +5. Alex Andrews rounded off the top positions with a score of +12.

In the on-course competitions, Samarbir Kochar triumphed in the "Nearest the Pin" challenge. Additionally, the "Beat the Pro" raffle was claimed by Gary Feng.

Concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, thanked everyone for participating.

“We have had a great turnout for this month’s TFA Junior Medal Series at Jumeirah Golf Estates and we look forward to everyone’s continued support as the season progresses,” he said.