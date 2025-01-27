Maura Duggan’s global path to golfing passion and her role with The A Team

Golf, like life, is all about handling the ups and downs. - The A Team's Maura Duggan. - Photo Sheena Golani.

It’s hard to imagine that Maura Duggan once had no interest in golf, given the passion she currently brings to the game.

Her love affair with golf didn’t come easy - it started with a gentle nudge from her husband, Frank, and blossomed following a friendship forged in Poland.

“I didn’t enjoy golf at all at first,” Maura says with a laugh. “I was really, really bad, and like most beginners, I found it frustrating. But when Frank and I moved to Poland, I met a girl who became a close friend through golf.

"That’s when I started to enjoy it as I got a little better and realized I could compete! I’m competitive but I love good sportsmanship.”

Maura Duggan with 2017 Dubai Desert Classic winner Sergio Garcia from Spain. - Supplied photo

From Europe to South Africa to Dubai, Maura’s journey has been anything but ordinary. And now, as a new member of The A Team, one of ten squads competing in the Ultimate Golf Challenge, an amateur tournament like no other, which tees off on Thursday at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, she’s embraced a new golfing adventure.

“I watched the UGC last year, and everyone looked like they were having the time of their lives,” she says. “So, when Nonita (Chand) called me and asked if I’d like to join The A Team, I didn’t hesitate. I already knew a few people on the team, which made it even easier to say yes.”

Joining The A Team has been nothing short of inspiring for Maura.

“Our team owners, Ayesha and Aman (Chopra) are incredible. They’re the most hospitable, enthusiastic people you’ll ever meet,” Maura says.

“They’ve set such a positive tone for the team. Everyone’s been so welcoming, and the vibe is fantastic. We’re all competitive, but there’s this amazing social element too. I can’t wait for our first game on Thursday.”

Tipperary Roots

Maura, who was born in County Tipperary, Ireland, home to the renowned Coolmore Stud, who together with Dubai’s Godolphin Qatar Racing, Juddmonte and WinStar dominate the world's horse racing and breeding scene, admits that golf is full of surprises.

“You never know what kind of day you’re going to have on the course,” she says. “But that’s what makes it exciting. You go out there, stay steady, and hope for the best.”

Her “glass-half-full” approach to life is a big part of what makes her such a great teammate.

“If I have a bad hole, I just remind myself that the next one will be better - and it usually is!” she says. “Golf, like life, is all about handling the ups and downs. I’m not one to dwell on negativity.

"My husband always jokes that I never look around corners. He’s right - I focus on the good.”