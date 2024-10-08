From inspiration to leadership: How Janet Kim's daughter motivated her journey to the Captaincy at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Janet Kim with her inspiration daughter Hyeonji Kang, at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. - Supplied photo

In the heart of Dubai’s iconic Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, a milestone was reached when Janet Kim, a passionate golfer who first arrived in Dubai in 2010, made history by becoming the first South Korean Lady Captain at the club’s 30-year history.

Janet’s journey into this prestigious role was not just a personal triumph but also a story of inspiration and family support - particularly from her daughter, Hyeonji Kang, who has played a big part in shaping her confidence and love for the game.

“I was offered the captaincy three years ago,” Janet recalls, “But I was a bit nervous and declined,” said Janet. “Then my daughter became the Junior Captain five years ago, and she inspired me a lot. So, when they offered me the captaincy for 2024, I said yes!

“Hyeonji has always been my biggest motivator. When I saw what my daughter could achieve, I realized I could also take on the challenge. She showed me that with determination, anything is possible.

Janet said Hyeonji’s passion for golf and her achievements on and off the course have had a huge impact on her.

“Practicing with her regularly has not only improved my game but also helped me build the confidence I needed to take on the role of Lady Captain,” said Janet.

“I support her every step of the way. It’s been incredible watching her grow, and I am so proud of her.”

Practising with her daughter has helped Janet chip away at her handicap. - Supplied photo

Janet’s golfing journey began at Al Badia Golf Club, where she was a member before moving to Dubai Creek in 2015 with her family. Living by the Creek and practising regularly with her daughter not only strengthened their bond but also sharpened Janet’s skills on the course. With a handicap of 8.3, Janet has seen steady improvement and credits her daughter for helping her develop her game.

As the Lady Captain, Janet is always looking forward to organizing memorable events for the ladies at the club. Some standout events in her tenure so far include Valentine’s Day and Easter celebrations.

“We took a three-month break during the summer, but we’re preparing for our Pink Day on October 24th, a Breast Cancer fundraiser open to all lady golfers in the UAE,” she shared.

Janet is always looking forward to organizing memorable events for the ladies at the club. - Supplied photo

Under her leadership, Dubai Creek’s ladies’ group continues to thrive despite the ebb and flow of members.