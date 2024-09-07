E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Fritz fired up for less stressful showdown with Sinner in US Open final

Fritz outlasted Tiafoe in the semi-finals to take a big step towards ending his country's 21-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM

Taylor Fritz believes his US Open title clash against Jannik Sinner on Sunday will be less stressful than his encounter with fellow American Frances Tiafoe as he will be the underdog when he meets the world number one.

Fritz, the top-ranked American at world number 12, outlasted Tiafoe 4-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the semi-finals on Friday night to take a big step towards ending his country's 21-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Having become the first US man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009, Fritz said that he will relish his shot at glory.

"I've always enjoyed playing him (Sinner). To be honest, I don't think I'm going to be put in a more stressful situation than I was today," Fritz told reporters.

"I think today was much more stressful than me playing the final. I just feel good. I have a feeling I'm going to come out and play really well and win."

The match took place after Sinner defeated an ailing Jack Draper 7-5 7-6(3) 6-2, with the hopes of a nation weighing heavy on the two Americans.

"Both of us want to be the guy to make it," said Fritz, who held a 6-1 advantage in head-to-head meetings with Tiafoe before the match.

"I'm not going into this thinking I'm the favourite because everything's totally different when you're playing a match like this," adding that Tiafoe had played unbelievable tennis during the US Open.

Fritz was beaten in three sets the last time he met Sinner, in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells last year, and he expects a huge test against a player who has since made his Grand Slam breakthrough by winning this year's Australian Open.

"He strikes, he hits the ball big, he's like a very strong ball striker, but I feel like I always hit the ball really nice off of his ball," Fritz said.

"I think I typically play well against him."

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports