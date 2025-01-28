Four stars added to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. — Supplied photo

Caroline Garcia, Marketa Vondrousova, Ashlyn Krueger and Wakana Sonobe have been added to a star-studded line up for this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, scheduled to take place from February 1-8 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Excitement continues to build ahead of the third edition of the all-female WTA 500 event, and what was already a strong field has been bolstered by the addition of four more talented players, with Garcia, Vondrousova and Krueger awarded wildcards for the main draw, while Sonobe earns a wildcard for the qualifiers.

French star Garcia, 31, has won 11 WTA Tour singles titles and is a two-time major champion in doubles after winning the French Open in 2016 and 2022, alongside compatriot Kristina Mladenovic.

In the 2024 season, she reached the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, demonstrating her consistency at high-level tournaments. A WTA Finals champion in 2022, Garcia is known for her aggressive baseline play, making her a dangerous contender in Abu Dhabi.

Czech Vondrousova, 25, secured her first Grand Slam in 2023 when she defeated Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final, making history by becoming the first unseeded female to claim the title. She also won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing to Belinda Bencic in three sets.

American rising star Krueger, 20, has made significant strides in her career in the last 12 months. In 2024, she achieved her first main-draw victory in a WTA 1000 event, ironically defeating Garcia at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Krueger also reached the third round of the US Open, highlighting her ability to challenge top players on her day. Her powerful serve and fearless approach will make her an exciting player to watch at this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Aged just 17, Japan’s Wakana Sonobe is one of tennis’s brightest prospects and showcased her talent by winning the girls’ singles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Sonobe, who was also a runner-up at last year’s US Open, took less than one hour to beat USA’s Kristina Penickova in straight sets, losing just a single game on her way to victory.

Garcia, Krueger and Sonobe will all be returning to Abu Dhabi having competed in the 2024 competition.

Garcia faced a challenging first-round match against Sorana Cirstea, where she was edged out in a three-set battle, while Krueger lost at the hands of eventual runner-up, Daria Kasatkina. Sonobe, meanwhile, was beaten in straight sets by Bernarda Pera. Their return to Abu Dhabi sets the stage for compelling narratives and high-quality tennis. This year’s edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is set to be the most competitive yet, featuring many of the world’s best female players. Elena Rybakina will defend her title, while Bencic plays in Abu Dhabi for the first time since winning the inaugural event in 2023. The field also includes Kasatkina, Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, Spain’s Paula Badosa, and Tunisia’s Jabeur, who is expected to receive strong support from local fans. Beyond world-class tennis, the event promises an enhanced spectator experience with the largest-ever Mubadala Tennis Village, spanning 15,000 sqm. Attendees can look forward to family-friendly activities, live entertainment, diverse food offerings, and interactive sports-themed activations. Nigel Gupta, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tournament Director, said: “We are thrilled to announce four more top players for this year’s tournament. Both Caroline and Marketa boast a proven pedigree at the highest level, while Ashlyn and Wakana arrive as two of the sport’s rising stars. “They join a brilliant line-up of talent and, with less than one week to go until the start of the event, we are set for the most exciting Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to date.” Tickets for the tournament are now available at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com and fans can follow all of the action on the website. Children can attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while adult ticket prices start from just Dh25.