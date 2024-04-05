Formula One: Mercedes not ruling out bid for 'phenomenal' Vettel, Wolff says

Indian teen Lavanya Gupta wins Girl’s Division while Alexander Rushika tops Boys Under 14’s
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday he would not rule out recruiting retired Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton next season.
Vettel, 36, has said he was potentially in the market for a 2025 comeback and was talking to Wolff and others. Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari, said on Thursday the German driver would be an amazing option for the German manufacturer.
"Sebastian is someone that you can never discount," Wolff told reporters, when asked whether he would be interested in the four-time world champion.
"I think his track record is phenomenal. And sometimes maybe taking a break is also good to re-evaluate what's important for you and refine your motivation."
While Wolff said he had a shortlist of drivers in mind, a decision was not imminent.
"At that stage, I think it's much too early for us to commit to a driver, whether very young or whether very experienced ... the next few months will give us more clues."
ALSO READ
Indian teen Lavanya Gupta wins Girl’s Division while Alexander Rushika tops Boys Under 14’s
The revamped course will feature a fresh layout that will offer unparalleled opportunities for golfers to refine their skills and enjoy the game to its fullest potential
Welsh International amasses an eleven-shot lead over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Some of the world's top fighters will be in action at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on August 3
MLB MVP and Atlanta Braves All-Star becomes youngest investor in new Middle East league
The Welsh player said he was overall very happy with his game despite a couple of missed putts in the first round
I am very happy I now have Dubai as my home and a 12-month base and have been made very welcome by some new friends
Japanese star aims to get in to the top 10 on the Race to Dubai Rankings and also gain access to privileges on the 2025 PGA Tour