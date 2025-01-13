Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing

Tyson Fury during a press conference. — Reuters file

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Monday he had retired from boxing just weeks after suffering a second straight defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

"I'm going to make this short and sweet," the British fighter said in a social media post. "I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing."

"It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it," added Fury, who has, however, previously quit only to return to the ring.

The "Gypsy King", 36, last fought on December 21 when he lost his rematch against WBA, WBC and WBO champion Usyk in Riyadh.

Asked after the fight whether the public would see him fight again, Fury said: "You might do, you might not do. Who knows?"

Fury enjoyed two stints as heavyweight champion and retires with a record of 34 wins, two defeats and one draw.

He announced he was quitting after beating Dillian Whyte in April 2022 but returned to action later that year.

Frank Warren, who promotes Fury, told the BBC he had not spoken to the boxer prior to his retirement announcement.

"I've said all along that there is no way I will be trying in any way to influence him," Warren said.

"If that what he wants to do, that's great. He's done everything he can do. Probably been the best British heavyweight of his generation by far.

"Two-time world champion, two closely fought fights against Usyk. He's got plenty of money, got his wits about him, got a lovely family. God bless him, enjoy."

All three judges scored last month's fight in Saudi Arabia 116-112 in Usyk's favour.

The Ukrainian won their first fight in May 2024 by split decision.

Fury's retirement appears to mean he will not take on another former world champion, Anthony Joshua, in a long-anticipated all-British showdown.