Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Iniesta announces retirement at 40

Andres Iniesta during an event in Barcelona on Tuesday. — AFP

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta announced his retirement on Tuesday after a trophy-laden career spanning 24 years.

"Please allow me to be a little emotional today..." a tearful Iniesta, who most recently played for Emirates Club in the UAE, told a press conference.

"I never thought this day would come. I never imagined it. Yes, all these tears we have shed these days are tears of emotion, of pride. They are not tears of sadness," the 2010 World Cup hero added.

"They are tears of that boy from a small town like Fuentealbilla, who had the dream of being a footballer and we achieved it after a lot of hard work, sacrifice... of never giving up, essential values in my life. I feel very proud of this path, with all the people who have accompanied me."

The technically-gifted Iniesta made 131 appearances for Spain, scoring the only goal of the 2010 World Cup final with a last-gasp strike to earn his country victory over the Netherlands as they lifted the global title for the first time.

He also played a key role in Spain winning the 2008 European Championship to snap a 44-year trophy drought and was named player of the tournament when they successfully defended the title in 2012.

Born in the tiny village of Fuentealbilla, less than an hour's drive Southeast from capital Madrid, Iniesta joined Barcelona's La Masia youth academy at 12 years old and made 674 appearances for the Spanish side, captaining them for three seasons.

A year before becoming Spain's World Cup final hero, Iniesta worked his magic in a Champions League semifinal against Chelsea.