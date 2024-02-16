UAE

Former 'pirate' no pushover as Alcaraz makes clay court debut in Buenos Aires

Camilo Ugo Carabelli once worked as an entertainment park buccaneer

By AFP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) shakes hands with Argentina's Camilo Carabelli during their ATP 250 Argentina Open. - AP
Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 10:29 AM

Last updated: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 11:53 AM

Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the Buenos Aires ATP tournament , defeating a player who once worked as an entertainment park pirate.

World number two and defending champion Alcaraz beat 134th-ranked Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in his first match since a shock quarterfinal exit at the Australian Open.

British number one Cameron Norrie suffered a surprise defeat losing 6-2 4-6 6-3 to home hope and world number 106 Federico Coria.

Carabelli, who lives just a handful of blocks away from the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, came through qualifying to reach the main draw of the clay-court event.

The 24-year-old was a late convert to tennis after spending his teenage summers playing the role of a pirate for his grandfather's tourist company in Brazil.

After Alcaraz swept through the opening set, the Argentine outsider steadied the ship, carving out a break of serve for an early lead in the second.

Spanish star Alcaraz retrieved the break immediately and served for the match at 5-3.

Argentina's Federico Coria celebrates winning a break point against UK‘s Cameron Norrie during their ATP 250 Argentina Open. - AFP
However, Carabelli broke back, saved a match point and then another to level the set at 5-5.

Alcaraz held for 6-5 before his opponent finally cracked in the 12th game of a nervy tie which featured a total of 11 service breaks.

"It was a really tough match. He's a really good fighter, a really good player with good rhythm. He was really tough to beat," said Alcaraz.

"I started really nervous, I'm not going to lie, with the crowd behind him, supporting him. I think it's normal, obviously, but really happy with my first match on clay since the French Open. Hopefully I can keep going better and better."

Two-time Grand Slam title winner Alcaraz will face another qualifier, Italy's 152nd-ranked Andrea Vavassori for a spot in the semi-finals.

Second seed Cameron Norrie, who was the runner-up to Alcaraz at the tournament in 2023, was knocked out by Argentina's Federico Coria 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

