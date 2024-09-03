Mohammed achieved a time of 15.40 seconds in the race which was won by Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana
South Korea’s IK Kim the winner of the 2009 OMEGA Dubai Ladies Masters recently announced her retirement from professional golf after achieving her dream of playing at St. Andrews.
The 36-year-old, five feet three-inch tall ‘pocket rocket,’ formally known as In-Kyung Kim, said farewell to an 18-year career, which includes 10 worldwide professional victories – including the 2017 AIG Women’s Open at Kingsbarns Golf Club in Scotland.
Many UAE golf fans will remember Kim winning on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club in December 2009, with rounds of 70, 65, 67 and 68 – 270 to win by three shots from Michelle Wie (US).
Reflecting on her career, Kim said at her last tournament, the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews: “I said to Martin Slumbers that I would not retire until I played at Muirfield.
“I had always read about it from the Jack Nicklaus’ book, and many great players have talked about Muirfield. I wanted to continue until I played Muirfield. And when I did in 2022 I felt so satisfied.
“And at the same time, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life. So, I just continued.”
Asked about what is next – Kim said: “I have many interests luckily. I don’t know. I’ll have to ask people.”
Reflecting on his career achievements, Kim said: “I’m most proud of the hard work that I’ve put into. I wasn’t the most talented or most gifted but I loved the game.
“I was willing to travel anywhere to play golf and learn the game. And I wanted to thank all the girls here. I’ve learned so much from them. So, it’s just, I think their relationship.”
Kim has many career highlights - in her rookie year of 2007 she had four top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour. In 2008, she had seven top-10 finishes and claimed her first win at the Longs Drugs Challenge.
In June 2009, she claimed her second career title with a one-shot win over compatriot Se Ri Pak to take the LPGA State Farm Classic in Illinois along with her Dubai victory at the end of 2009.
Kim won her fourth professional title and third LPGA title at the 2010 Lorena Ochoa Invitational.
The day after she won, she announced that she had donated her entire $220,000 winnings to charity: half to the Lorena Ochoa Foundation which funds educational programs for children in Mexico and the other half to an American charity.
The donation amounted to nearly 20 per cent of her total winnings to date for the 2010 season.
On the final day of the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship, Kim had a one-foot putt on the 18th green to seal her first Major Championship. The putt lipped out, forcing a playoff with Sun-Young Yoo, which Yoo won.
This disappointment was followed by a relative dry spell for Kim on the LPGA Tour which included two playoff losses, and one win on the European Ladies Tour in 2014. The LPGA dry spell ended in October 2016 when Kim won the Reignwood LPGA Classic held in China. In 2017 Kim won three times on the LPGA Tour, including her first major title at the AIG British Open.
The game of golf bids farewell to IK Kim. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for her significant contributions to women's golf.
