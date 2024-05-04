Former Kiwi all-rounder Anderson to represent USA in T20 World Cup

The hosts strengthened their chances of securing a slot in the semifinals with a 70-run victory in Abu Dhabi
Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named to the United States squad for the T20 World Cup in June, USA Cricket has announced.
Anderson was part of the New Zealand team who lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2015 and also played two T20 World Cups for them.
The 33-year-old last played for New Zealand in 2018 and debuted for his adopted country in the home T20 series against Canada last month.
The tournament co-hosts have retained wicketkeeper-batter Monank Patel as captain of the 15-member squad.
The same team will play three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh in Houston before taking on Canada in the June 1 World Cup opener in Dallas.
USA squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Harmeet Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Kim Coghill)
