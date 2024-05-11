Former French President Macron 'counting on Real Madrid' to let Mbappe play at Olympics

The 2020 US Open champion said he had thought about the decision to end his career "for a very long time"
French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday he hoped star footballer Kylian Mbappe would be freed up by his likely future club Real Madrid to take part in the Paris Olympics for France.
"I'm counting on Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games so he can come play with the French team," Macron said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Mbappe confirmed on Friday that he will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, with Real Madrid widely expected to be his next destination.
Real Madrid has already said that it will not lift its players' obligations to the club in favour of their participation in the Olympics Games which are not part of the FIFA-designated international tournaments for which clubs must free up their players.
The 25-year-old World Cup-winning forward and France captain said himself last week that he wasn't "thinking much" about the Games.
Mbappe will lead France at Euro 2024 which runs from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.
The Olympic football competition begins on July 24 and runs to August 9, with France in a group alongside the United States, New Zealand and another side still to be determined.
ALSO READ
The 2020 US Open champion said he had thought about the decision to end his career "for a very long time"
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the Indian team will travel to the USA and West Indies in two batches
Should he achieve his goal Chopra will take another step toward's the legendary Jan Zelezny's world record of 98.48m set in 1996
The ceremony at Hotel Cala di Volpe, Sardinia, on May 28 will feature more than 10 Globe Soccer Awards and six official LA LIGA Awards, with select Globe Soccer winners invited to Dubai
The Bundesliga champions played their 49th match without defeat in all competitions, surpassing Benfica's long-standing European record set from 1963 to 1965
The record-setting 47 times champions of Greece booked their first appearance in a major European final
The month-long tournament, which broke new ground last season will take place from January 11-February 9
The 54-hole event, supported by The R&A, will be World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifiers