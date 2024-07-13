Former Dubai resident Toby Bishop qualifies for Florida Open Championship

Former Dubai resident Toby Bishop is medalist in the Florida Open Qualifier in the US. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 10:43 AM

Former Dubai resident Toby Bishop who represents Wales, shot a three under par 68 to win the Qualifying Round of the Florida Open at Hawkstone Country Club in the US.

He now qualifies to compete in the 78th Florida Open Championship to be held from 19th – 21st July, 2024 at Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club & Country Club of Ocala, Florida.

Toby was out in 34, with four birdies and two bogeys and came home with two more birdies and one bogey for another 34 over the par 71, 6,449 yards course.

Two spots were available from the Qualifying Round with a total of 15 qualifying sites being used throughout the state.

Toby has recently transferred from the Florida Gators to the Lipscomb Men’s Golf Team to play on the collegiate amateur circuit.

Toby said of the transfer: “I am extremely grateful for these past two years at the University of Florida and the opportunity to be a part of a National Championship winning team.

“After many discussions with my family, coaches and agent, I have decided to transfer for the benefit of my own personal development and to help reach my high career aspirations.’

The Florida Open will consist of 156 players with a course set up between 6900 – 7400 yards.

The format of the Florida Open is a 54-hole event open to both Pros and Amateurs and boasts a purse of $125,000 for the Pros.

The field is split between two golf courses; Golden Ocala G&EC and the Country Club of Ocala.

The leading 60 players and ties after 36 holes progress to the final round over the Golden Ocala G&EC.