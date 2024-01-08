World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
Franz Beckenbauer, one of German football's greatest players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990, has died at the age of 78, German news agency DPA reported on Monday.
Beckenbauer was a classy, dominant presence on the pitch for West Germany and Bayern Munich, with whom he won three successive European Cups, and had the nickname Der Kaiser, or "The Emperor".
The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson leaving his Australian Open hopes in jeopardy
The 37-year-old retired as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Test match cricket
The weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates kicks off the New Year in style
The 16th edition of the event sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile
Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game