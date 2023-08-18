World Cup winner Iniesta to play in Dubai on Saturday

The UAE secured 11 medals, including four gold, four silver and three bronze at the Asian Para Games
Spanish World Cup winner and football legend Andrés Iniesta has talked of his excitement to be in Ras Al Khaimah ahead of his first match in the UAE after signing for Adnoc Pro League side Emirates Club.
The former Barcelona superstar, who has won a total of 37 trophies in a glittering career, will play his first match for Emirates Club at Al Wasl FC in Dubai on Saturday night before enjoying a rapturous home-coming at Emirates Club stadium in Ras Al Khaimah on August 25, against Ajman Club.
The player, who has won four Champions League titles and scored the winning goal for Spain against the Netherlands in the World Cup final in 2010, has been reflecting on his first days in Ras Al Khaimah and the project that awaits him at Emirates Club.
"I am thrilled to be here, to be able to continue my sports career and I'm hoping to do a great job. I look forward to learning and getting to know many things here in Ras Al Khaimah. Whenever we have talked to people, they have described the wonders of this place to us, and so we are eager to explore," Iniesta said.
"Everything that is going on in Ras Al Khaimah and the expected growth of this Emirate seems to be very impressive at every level. Ras Al Khaimah has many, many virtues and many activities. We will try to enjoy all of them to the fullest," he added.
The home match in Ras Al Khaimah takes place at 6 pm on August 25 and tickets can be purchased via Platinumlist.net or at the gate ahead of the match.
