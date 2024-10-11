Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

World Cup match moved from Iran to UAE due to security concerns

Iran's football team will be facing Qatar in the qualifying round scheduled this month

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

'If we leave, we will be separated': Family living in UAE for decades desperate for visa amnesty

UAE seized over Dh2 billion in assets linked to suspicious financial activities in 2023

A photo taken during a match between Iran and the UAE in September 2024, held in Al Ain. — Photo: Reuters

A photo taken during a match between Iran and the UAE in September 2024, held in Al Ain. — Photo: Reuters

The football World Cup qualifier between Iran and Qatar has been moved to a neutral venue in the UAE due to security concerns, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday.

Iran were set to host Asian champions Qatar on Tuesday but the AFC said the decision to change the venue was taken after consultation with Fifa and other relevant stakeholders.


Recommended For You

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

Israel strikes central Beirut, killing 18, injuring 92

Watch: Heavy rains in Fujairah, cars wade through flooded roads; authorities direct traffic

‘Ratan Tata never jumped queues’: UAE business leaders share life lessons they learnt from the titan

Up to Dh50,000 fine: New UAE domestic violence law to offer victims greater protection

 

The exact venue for the game has yet to be decided.

Iran launched around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel this month. Soon after, Israel has promised Iran will pay for the attack while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with vast destruction.


ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story