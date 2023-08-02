Women's football in UAE on the right track: Amal Bushallakh

The fifth Ashes Test will be the final match that the bowling icon will play wearing the England jersey
The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced the implementation of a strategic plan approved by Fifa to help women's football grow in the country.
This is in line with the association’s future aspirations to achieve global recognition.
Amal Bushallakh, president of the UAE Women's Football Committee, affirmed UAEFA's commitment to providing the best conditions for talented players by organising training camps, hiring qualified female staff and collaborating with various clubs across the country.
The UAE, under the guidance of its visionary leadership, has drafted innovative and strategic initiatives to empower Emirati women, offering significant support to enhance their capabilities and helping them qualify to participate in international women's sports organisations.
Recently, the UAE’s women's football team attended a training camp in Thailand, where they also played four friendly matches under the supervision of coach Houriya Al Tahri.
It was a fruitful trip that helped the team prepare for the upcoming tournaments.
UAEFA’s Women's Football Committee is looking forward to collaborating with the clubs of the ADNOC Pro League in forming women's sports teams, in line with the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) efforts to promote women's football in the continent.
The committee is taking all the steps to promote the values of professionalism in Emirati women's football.
With the ongoing 2023 edition of Fifa Women's World Cup allowing eight new teams, the UAE's women's football is very much on track to achieving big things.
Even a World Cup berth could become a real possibility for the UAE women's team in the future.
