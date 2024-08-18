Wissa's late goal gives Brentford win over Palace

Brentford manager Thomas Frank celebrates with Yoane Wissa after the match. — Reuters

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:31 PM

Yoane Wissa's close-range finish gave Brentford a winning start to their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Palace thought they had the lead after 26 minutes, but Eberechi Eze's spectacular free kick beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken -- who was expecting a cross into the box -- at his near post.

But the goal was ruled out for a foul on the edge of the box by Will Hughes on Nathan Collins as Eze struck the ball.

England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford's squad altogether due to other clubs' interest, his manager Thomas Frank said.

Brentford still had clinical forwards on the pitch, however, and scored against the run of play three minutes after Eze's disallowed goal when Bryan Mbuemo finished off a sweeping move.

Wissa released Mbuemo down the right and he cut inside Palace captain Marc Guehi, starting despite ongoing interest from Newcastle United, and fired home.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser after the break, going close twice through Adam Wharton, before they hit back in the 56th minute.

Daniel Munoz nodded a deep cross back towards goal and, with substitute Odsonne Edouard lurking behind him, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock could only prod the ball past his own keeper.