Will Mohamed Salah join Saudi league? Liverpool star drops big hint

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:48 PM

After helping Liverpool administer an emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Mohamed Salah revealed that this would be his last season at Anfield.

The Egyptian, who is the highest scoring visiting player to Old Trafford in Premier League history with seven goals, netted and provided two assists for Luis Diaz as Liverpool continued life under new boss Arne Slot in perfect fashion this season.

United were no match for their arch rivals from start to finish, and could have suffered greater humiliation had Salah and his teammates finished off several other late chances.

While other Liverpool players celebrated their resounding success, Salah stole the headlines with his post-match thoughts.

"I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively a bit, this is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it," the 32-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I feel I am free to play football -- we will see what happens next year. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club."

Slot's dream start to life in England continued as he became the first Liverpool manager to win his first meeting with United since Bob Paisley in November 1975, and just the second to do so away from home after George Kay in November 1936.

There was only one topic on everyone's lips after the match, however, even given the nature of the success.

Salah has written himself into the record books of the English giants, scoring 214 goals since joining in 2017 and Sunday's goal was his 15th against Manchester United.

The Egyptian signed a three-year deal in 2022 that reportedly made him the highest paid player in the club's history, worth more than £18 million ($24 million) a year.

But he has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

A year ago Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid of £150 million from Al-Ittihad.

But the 32-year-old, one of three major Liverpool players out of contract at the end of the season, along with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, could be tempted to make a move to Saudi next summer.

However, on the field all is well for the Reds as new manager Arne Slot has made a serene start to the daunting task of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have won their first three Premier League games without conceding to sit behind Manchester City at the top of the table on goals scored.

"It's a great result. Everyone knows it's very important for the city and for the fans -- and for the manager with his first game in here," added Salah.