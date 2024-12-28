Why Ronaldo believes Dubai's Globe Soccer Awards is better than Ballon d'Dor

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo poses after winning the Best Middle East Player award in Dubai. — Supplied photo

About hundred metres away from the grand stage at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards gala in Atlantis on Friday night, a barricade separated the VIP section from the platinum area.

Standing behind the barricade in the hall, a few kids raised their hands and screamed at the top of their lungs.

There was a palpable excitement as the awards gala was graced by the who’s who of world football — Neymar, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal, Thibaut Courtois — as well as legendary former players Alessandro Del Piero and Rio Ferdinand.

While each one of these stars was greeted with loud cheers, the excitement reached fever pitch when Cristiano Ronaldo took the centre stage as cries of ‘siuuuu’ — the famous goal celebration of the Portuguese legend — reverberated around the hall.

Barely a month away from celebrating his 40th birthday, Ronaldo showed how advancing years have failed to make a dent in his star power.

Like a classic centre forward who rules the penalty box with predatory instincts, Ronaldo pounced on the opportunity to hit out at French Football, the football magazine which presents the Ballon d’Or, football's Oscars, to the best player of the season

Honest awards

Moments after Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior was named the best men’s player of the season at Globe Soccer Awards for his role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs this year, Ronaldo walked on to the stage to collect his special award for being the highest scorer — 916 goals — in football history.

Having received the award from Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Ronaldo hailed Dubai for conducting a fair awards ceremony while questioning Ballon d’Or for ignoring Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian was snubbed by Ballon d’Or this year as the award went to Spanish midfielder Rodri for his role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and Manchester City’s glorious Premier League win — a decision that has since divided football world.

On Friday night, Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who attained mythic status at Real Madrid with a staggering 438 goals and four Champions League titles, took a swipe at the French award committee for overlooking Vinicius Junior’s match-winning heroics for his former club.

“I really believe Vinicius deserved to win the Golden Ball (Ballon d’Or). It was not fair in my opinion. He scored so many goals and he also scored in the Champions League final (against Borussia Dortmund). So he should have got it, they should give you the award when you deserve it,” Ronaldo said before praising the Dubai awards committee.

“And this is why I love the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, they do it so well every year here. They do an honest award. So many champions have attended this event over the years because they always do a great event,” the Real Madrid legend added, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The cheers got even louder when the 39-year-old stated his desire to continue playing football.

“I will be turning 40 soon, but I am still motivated to carry on with my work and score many more goals. I am not finished yet, I want to become the champion in Saudi Arabia now,” said the Al Nassr striker whose first season in Saudi ended without a trophy.

Saudi league is better

During the previous edition of the Globe Soccer Awards at the same venue in Dubai, Ronaldo had caused a stir by claiming the Saudi league was better than the French league, one of the top four leagues in Europe. But on Friday night, the 2016 Euro winner reiterated his stance on Saudi league, which saw an influx of big-name players following Ronaldo’s high-profile move last year. "Saudi League is better, Ligue 1 is easy,” he said matter-of-factly on Friday night. “I am not saying this because I play there (in Saudi). I don’t care what people think (about my opinion), but they should go there (Saudi) and play and see if they can do sprints at 38 or 39 or 40 degrees and to play in that (weather condition). “They should move there and see. Don’t believe my words. Just go there and see. “All the French league have is the PSG, the rest is finished. PSG have the better players, more money, nobody can compete with them (in France). “So, what I said here (previously) was fact, I was not lying. I don’t know why people were surprised,” he added, drawing a roar of approval from the crowd. ALSO READ: Ronaldo, Vinicius Junior steal the show at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Argentina Football Association opens Middle East office in Dubai