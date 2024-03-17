West Ham's late goal ruled out in 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

The Commonwealth Games champion keeps his Paris Olympics hopes alive after A second successive semifinal appearance on the tour
West Ham United had three goals ruled out, including what would have been a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Aston Villa came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in a fiery Premier League clash on Sunday.
Michail Antonio's stooping header, his first goal since August, gave the hosts the lead after 29 minutes. West Ham had the ball in the net twice through Mohammed Kudus and Antonio either side of halftime, but neither goal stood.
Villa, who felt they should have had a penalty for handball before West Ham's opener, equalised in the 79th minute when Nicolo Zaniolo poked home fellow substitute Moussa Diaby's cutback after a period of sustained pressure.
The visitors, seeking to regain the advantage in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for fourth place, could not grab a winner and West Ham seemed more likely to take the three points.
James Ward-Prowse was denied by Matty Cash's fantastic block before the England midfielder's late free kick was bundled in to spark delirious celebrations at the London Stadium.
But a lengthy VAR check found that the ball had hit Tomas Soucek's arm before it crossed the line to leave the home fans frustrated and both sides with a point.
Villa remain fourth on 56 points, three points above Spurs in fifth, having played a game more. West Ham are seventh on 44, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand.
