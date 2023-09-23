Watch: Neymar, Al Hilal players wear traditional Saudi dress to celebrate National Day

Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman, Tanish Suri and Samal Udawaththa have been rewarded for impressive performances in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and domestic cricket circuit
Brazilian star Neymar and his Al Hilal teammates wore the traditonal Saudi dress — the thobe — to celebrate the country's National Day.
Saudi Arabia marked its 93rd National Day on Saturday and it was a day filled with celebrations.
In the video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Neymar and few of his teammates can be seen in the dressing room, wearing the traditional dress. And it must be said, they looked dapper in the thobe.
Former FC Barcelona ace Neymar joined the Saudi giants from French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain last month.
Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($242 million), a few weeks before they recruited Kylian Mbappe.
The Brazilian scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but his time at PSG was blighted by a catalogue of injuries.
Al Hilal are four-time winners of the AFC Champions League.
Earlier, on Friday, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had marked the occasion by wearing the traditional Saudi dress and wielded a sword.
In a video posted by his club Al Nassr, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace is seen wearing a white thobe and a black bisht over it, holding a sword as he performs an Arabic dance.
The crisp video also featured Ronaldo's teammates former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Talisca and Otavio, wearing the tradtional Saudi dress.
ALSO READ:
Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman, Tanish Suri and Samal Udawaththa have been rewarded for impressive performances in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and domestic cricket circuit
Capture three team medals and four individual medals at the renowned Ghala Golf Club in Muscat, Oman
New golden FIFA badge inspires come-from-behind win against Everton at Goodison Park
Serbian tennis icon says he wants to emulate the New England Patriots legend
The event promises an amazing showcase of athleticism, camaraderie and empowerment
Sterling has earned recognition with 23 victories
Deontay Wilder suffers shock loss to New Zealand's Joseph Parker in co-main event to leave heavyweight dream in tatters
City will be happiest with the result after seeing two of its title rivals drop points