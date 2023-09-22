Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo wears traditional Saudi dress, wields sword ahead of National Day

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 1:41 PM

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its 93rd National Day on Saturday, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has marked the occasion by wearing the traditional Saudi dress and wielding a sword.

In a video posted by his club Al Nassr, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace is seen wearing a white thobe and a black bisht over it, holding a sword as he performs an Arabic dance.

Watch the video here:

The crisp video also features Ronaldo's teammates former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Talisca and Otavio, wearing the tradtional Saudi dress.

The video, posted across social media platforms is captioned: "All together. For one flag. We Dream, and Achieve'

The 38-year-old Ronaldo, who made the switch to the Middle East in December last year after a second stint at Old Trafford, has been on song at the start of the season, scoring seven goals from five matches in the Saudi Pro League.

