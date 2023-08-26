Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs blind Al Nassr fan, says she 'gives him luck'

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 4:34 PM

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo reignited Al Nassr's campaign in the Saudi Pro League with a sublime hat-trick as the Riyadh side swamped Al Fateh 5-0 on Friday night.

It was a much-needed victory for the club after they had lost their opening two league matches of the season.

And Ronaldo believed that a visually impaired Al Nassr fan was the luck charm who helped him come up with that amazing show on the pitch. After the match, Ronaldo met the little girl and interacted with her before signing a ball and posing for pictures.

The girl, dressed in the Al Nassr jersey and scarf, said to him: "I'm your biggest fan." To which, Ronaldo responded by saying: "Thank you, thank you."

She then said: "Actually, I just came for you. I loved you playing and I can't believe that you scored those three goals."

Ronaldo replied: "You gave me luck."

He then signed the ball and posed for photos with the fan.

