Uproar over Cristiano Ronaldo's 'obscene' taunt in Saudi league match

Charlie Appleby's galloper claims the scalp of three-time Dubai Turf hero Lord North to second a maiden Group race victory
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly being investigated for making an alleged offensive gesture while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Footage on social media appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. The incident occurred on Sunday after Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2.
In the background were chants of “Messi.” Lionel Messi is Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
While the incident was not captured by television cameras, criticism of the 39-year-old Portugal striker has been swift. Local media reports say the Saudi Arabia Football Federation has opened an investigation.
He could face a suspension. Al Nassr's next match is on Thursday.
Ronaldo, who moved to the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, has a league-leading 22 goals. His scored the opener against Al Shabab, a first half penalty.
Al Nassr trails fellow league leader Al Hilal by four points, having played a game more.
Al Nassr is also in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, a tournament it has never won.
ALSO READ:
Charlie Appleby's galloper claims the scalp of three-time Dubai Turf hero Lord North to second a maiden Group race victory
Dubai Stud Handler Paolo Capecci shoots to the top of the leaderboard After multiple championship titles in the second stage
All to play for at next month’s UAE Regional Final to at the Montgomerie Golf Club
The Pegasus Cup runner-up edges reigning Dubai World Cup champion Ushba Tesoro in a thrilling finish at Riyadh
Mell Russ best in Division B while Candice Sauvan tops 21 and under Junior Division
The Italian reveals how she was able to overcome adversity and make a stunning comeback at the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Tennis Championships
Pep Guardiola’s team had to contend with local fireworks and a misfiring Erling Haaland for a one-goal victory
Dubai based Jeev Milkha Singh shoots another under par round to be in tied 39th at $2 million International Series - Oman