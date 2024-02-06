United's Martinez out for eight weeks with ligament injury

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez holds his knee after an injury during the English Premier League match against West Ham United. — AP

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 12:30 AM

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee injury sustained in Sunday's 3-0 home win over West Ham United, the club said on Monday.

The Argentina international left the field in the 71st minute after suffering the problem when West Ham full back Vladimir Coufal fell on his knee after a challenge.

"Lisandro Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks," United said in a statement.

Martinez was missing for nearly four months earlier this season as he had surgery to fix a recurring foot problem first suffered against Sevilla in April. He returned in January.

"It's very bad for him and very bad for the team," manager Erik ten Hag said on Sunday.

"Last season, when he fell out (of the team), I felt our performances dropped a level. We have to avoid that because we have a good squad and centre-backs who can fill in," he added.

United are in sixth spot, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa who they visit on Sunday.

