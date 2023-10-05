UAE

UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host 2030 Fifa World Cup

Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms its confidence that the country has the expertise to host a prestigious edition of the tournament

By WAM

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 6:14 PM

The UAE has congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco on winning the bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup in partnership with Spain and Portugal.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed its confidence that Morocco has the expertise to host a prestigious edition of the tournament, given its organisational capabilities, human resources, and numerous  achievements in the field of sports.

The Ministry also expressed confidence that the Kingdom, along with Spain and Portugal, will deliver a spectacular event to the world and congratulated the King of Morocco, the Moroccan government, and its people on their well-deserved success in securing the hosting of this significant football tournament.

