Watch: Moment Al Ain footballer scored winning goal against Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Emirati Club Al Ain beat Al Nassr on Monday, winning the first leg of the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.
The score was 1-0. The stunning match took place in Haza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
This is not Al Ain's first time, as the club was the winner of the first leg of quarterfinals back in 2003.
Close to the final whistle, Alejandro Romero, nicknamed as Kaku, passed the ball to Rahimi, who dribbled the goalkeeper, putting the ball in the goal.
The iconic moment incited cheers all over the stadium, as fans of different nationalities stood up in their seats, applauding and cheering. The players embraced each other after the win.
Watch the moment Al Ain footballer Rahimi scored the winning goal against Ronaldo's Al Nassr here:
Ahead of the match, passionate Al Ain fans arrived at the stadium at 3pm, five hours before the quarterfinal first leg match. Other than Emiratis, some Omani football lovers attended the match too.
Monday's match was a return from suspension for renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, as he tried to save Al Nassr’s season against the winning Al Ain club.
