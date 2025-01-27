The Football Insider with Mikael Silvestre: Five strategies United need to get back on track

Manchester United's Leny Yoro vies for the ball with Fulham's Antonee Robinson. — Reuters

In the short time I have been writing this column there have been so many ups and downs at Manchester United.

They play well against City and Liverpool and then look like a team facing relegation against other sides.

Again last Sunday, they were lucky to come away with a 1-0 win at Fulham, thanks to a late goal from Lisandro Martinez. But once again, they looked short of ideas on the pitch.

Off the pitch a new manager comes in and says this is the worst team in United history and this month it looks like they are willing to sell any player to help fund the purchase of people Ruben Amorim wants in his squad. It’s chaotic to say the least.

So I decided this week to try and pinpoint the five key strategies United need to pursue in order to get back on the road to success.

Work ethic and discipline

The club is a mess. Central to that is a lack of hard work and discipline and that needs to be fixed right away. In my time at Old Trafford that was a non-negotiable and you can have all the talent in the world and without a work ethic you will fail. This ethos needs to be ingrained in the club from top to bottom.

Former players and club culture

Darren Fletcher is still involved but the club has made an error in not involving more former players – many of who have coaching badges and are ready to go. Success breeds success and having them in the club will develop the right culture and this is an easy fix in my eyes.