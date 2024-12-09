The Football Insider with Mikael Silvestre: Arsenal need some Christmas magic

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri dribbles past Fulham's Andreas Pereira. — Reuters

A lot of fans will look at the Arsenal draw this weekend and see two points dropped.

Bur for me this showed they are a lot more determined than people give them credit for – coming from behind against a Fulham team with a lot to prove and in typically terrible English weather at this time of year.

They played well and frankly should have won. This week I think the squad will be really positive as a group and see the game as a challenge they overcame with fantastic spirit.

But the acid test is this month for Arsenal. They need to battle for every point over the festive season and come the start of January we will know if they can challenge for the title or not.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre

The Chelsea win at Spurs was everything that is great about football with loads of goals and action.

They are a massively entertaining team but they leak too many goals for my liking and that is why I would put Arsenal as the main challengers to Liverpool this season.

Over at Old Trafford it was another bad day for Manchester United and I struggle to see how the new manager is going to make playing three at the back work.

I played in a three at Inter Milan and also for France - it is difficult to adapt to and these players have not experienced it before.