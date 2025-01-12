Spurs survive huge scare to beat non-league Tamworth

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their third goal. — Reuters

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to beat brave fifth-tier Tamworth, 96 places below them in the English football pyramid, 3-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The game had the makings of a huge upset from the opening whistle as Tamworth more than held their own but the team of part-time players tired and were unable to secure one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

"We should be proud, we took a top-six team to extra time," Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh, whose day job is as a building surveyor, told ITV. "We had chances as well, that's the frustrating bit."

After a goalless 90 minutes, Nathan Tshikuna's own goal in the 101st minute put Spurs ahead after Brennan Johnson had fired a low cross into the area.

Substitute Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead when he latched onto a pass from Son Heung-min to shoot across Singh and Johnson added a late third.

"Disappointed because we were that close to causing a massive upset, but equally be massively proud," Tamworth manager Andy Peaks said.

"Everyone put a shift in and when you look at the team we were up against, it was unbelievable from our boys. I am so proud of them."

Tamworth gave their fans at a rocking Lamb Ground plenty to cheer when Beck-Ray Enoru -- who works as a shop clerk -- forced Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky to make a diving save in the opening minute.