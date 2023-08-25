Spanish federation chief to quit over World Cup kiss scandal

Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales plans to resign on Friday after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against him over his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, Cadena Ser radio reported on Thursday.
Rubiales has been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final in Sydney on Sunday.
The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, demanding his resignation.
Pressure continued to mount during the week after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and Hermoso said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished".
As the backlash grew, Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued a video apology late on Monday, but it failed to quell the uproar.
An RFEF spokesperson declined to comment.
Regional leaders of the RFEF held a crisis meeting in Madrid on Thursday to discuss Rubiales's future and options for a potential successor, a source told Reuters.
The favourites to succeed Rubiales are Pedro Rocha, head of the Extremadura football federation, and Pablo Lozano, head of the Andalusia federation, the source said.
Rubiales, who played for several lower league clubs in Spain, finished his playing career in 2009 with Hamilton Academical in Scotland.
