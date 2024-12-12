Shabab Al Ahli ready to define identity in Super Cup, says Paulo Sousa

Shabab Al Ahli players during a training session. — X

Shabab Al Ahli coach Paulo Sousa expressed his happiness to be part of the development of Emirati football through the Super Cup, which pits his team against Al Wasl on Friday at Al Maktoum Stadium.

“I am happy to contribute to the development of Emirati football by participating in the Emaar Super Cup. I hope we can achieve this season what Al Wasl achieved last season,” Sousa said during the pre-match press conference.

Speaking about his goals for Friday’s match, Sousa added, “We are looking in tomorrow’s match against Al Wasl to establish our identity and present our ideas. Our preparations for the Emaar Super Cup have been good, and we must enter the match with high-level performance and teamwork.”

Sousa praised the time he has spent living in the UAE, describing it as a rich experience. “Living in the UAE has been an enriching experience due to its remarkable social and cultural harmony,” he said.

Shabab Al Ahli player Luka Milivojevic also spoke about the significance of the match, calling the Emaar Super Cup a grand and significant occasion.

“The Super Cup is a very big match for me. It feels like a grand celebration, and everyone aspires to be part of such an event,” he said.

Milivojevic emphasized that the team’s preparations are similar to any other match but noted that their approach adapts to the specific opponent. “Our preparations for this match are like any other, but the game plan and style are adapted to the team we face,” he explained.

The player also highlighted the competitive nature of the cup finals. “For us as football players, a match like the Emaar Super Cup is highly competitive. Every player dreams of being part of such a monumental occasion. It’s a cup final,” he said.

Milivojevic reflected on his experience with Dubai, describing the city’s impressive development. “I visited Dubai for the first time 12 years ago, and comparing then to now, the progress is astonishing. Dubai is one of the best places in the world,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Al Wasl coach Milos Milojevic expressed confidence in his team’s readiness ahead of their highly encounter against Shabab Al Ahli.

Milojevic emphasised his team’s preparation and determination for what promises to be a fierce contest.

“We are fully prepared for the Super Cup and will give our maximum effort to win the title. It’s a big game against a strong opponent we know well and respect,” said Milojevic, acknowledging the challenge posed by Shabab Al Ahli. The coach stressed that both teams are familiar with each other’s tactics and there would be no surprises in the game. “Both teams are like open books. My players are ready to give everything they’ve got on the pitch,” he added. Milojevic addressed the team’s differing performances in Asian competitions and the domestic league. He noted that while Al Wasl has excelled offensively in Asia, there are areas for improvement in their league form. “We are powerful offensively in Asia, but there are small differences we need to address in the league. These adjustments will make us even better,” he explained. ALSO READ: 'Can attend more games': UAE fans excited about Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be an amazing tournament, says Ronaldo