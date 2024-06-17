Schranz strikes as Slovakia stun Belgium at Euro 2024

Slovakia's Milan Skriniar (left) celebrates with a teammate after winning the match against Belgium. — AFP

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 10:19 PM

Slovakia caused the first upset at Euro 2024 as Ivan Schranz fired the underdogs to a 1-0 win against Belgium on Monday.

Francesco Calzona's side are 45 spots below third-placed Belgium in Fifa's world rankings.

But they made a mockery of the supposed quality gap between the teams with a courageous performance in Frankfurt.

Calzona, who also served as Napoli's interim boss in the second half of last season, had admitted he would be "delighted" with a draw.

The Italian got more than he could have dreamed of as Schranz left Belgium reeling after ending his nine-game international goal drought.

Romelu Lukaku missed a host of chances for Belgium and had a late equaliser controversially disallowed by VAR.

Slovakia's unexpected victory blew Group E wide open, just hours after Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 in Monday's other match in that pool.

It was a bitter loss for Belgium, who are in danger of once again failing to fulfil their potential at a major tournament.

Belgium's golden generation has lost much of its lustre since they crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage.

The Red Devils fell at the quarterfinals in the last two editions of the European Championship, making a third place finish at the 2018 World Cup the highwater mark of a talented but underachieving team once hailed as a potential dynasty.

Dominic Tedesco was appointed to replace Roberto Martinez in February 2023 and led Belgium on a 14-match unbeaten run heading into the Euros.

Before what was billed as a last hurrah for Belgium's veteran stars, Kevin De Bruyne had insisted they were ready to do "something good" in Germany.

But instead they reverted to type with a spluttering display that puts them under intense pressure to beat Romania in their second group game on Saturday.

Playing in a Belgian record 11th game at major tournaments, Lukaku should have bagged his 86th goal for his country in the second minute.

Jeremy Doku turned adroitly on the halfway line and accelerated menacingly into the Slovakia penalty area, where his cross was poked toward Lukaku by De Bruyne.

Lukaku looked certain to score but his close-range effort was straight at Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka.

He threatened again moments later, only to let Doku's pass run away from him after bearing down on goal.

Slovakia punished Lukaku's profligacy to take the lead in the seventh minute.