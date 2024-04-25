Saudi's Aramco becomes worldwide partner of World Cup 2026, Women's World Cup 2027

Argentina's captain Lionel Messi with the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Photo: AFP file

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco and world football governing body Fifa on Thursday announced a major sponsorship agreement until the end of 2027.

The deal is the latest high-profile investment in global sports for Saudi Arabia who have already been confirmed as the only bid for the 2034 World Cup.

In a joint statement it was confirmed Aramco would become Fifa's Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category.

The deal involves sponsorship rights for multiple events including the 2026 Men's World Cup and the Women's World Cup the following year.

"We are delighted to welcome Aramco to Fifa's family of global partners," Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a joint statement released by the energy company.

"This partnership will assist Fifa to successfully deliver its flagship tournaments over the next four years and, as is the case with all our commercial agreements, enable us to provide enhanced support to our 211 Fifa member associations across the globe.

"Aramco has a strong track record of supporting world-class events, but also a focus on developing grassroots sport initiatives.

"We look forward to collaborating with them on a variety of initiatives over the coming years."

In 2034, the same year as the World Cup, Riyadh will host the Asian Games — a two-week tournament with more events than the Summer Olympics and a similar number of athletes.

