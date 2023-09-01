Saudi's £150-million offer for Mo Salah rejected by Liverpool: Reports

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 4:40 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:10 PM

Liverpool has rejected a £150-million offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, according to media reports.

The Guardian reported that the offer was made through a phone call on Thursday night, and was "immediately rejected." Liverpool has said in the past that Salah is not for sale, with manager Jurgen Klopp and the Egyptian player's agent repeating the statement multiple times.

Salah has two years left at Anfield on a contract he signed last year.

More to follow