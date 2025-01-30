Saudi: Liverpool legend Gerrard leaves Al Ettifaq by mutual consent

Photo: Reuters file

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has left his role as Saudi side Al Ettifaq's coach by mutual consent after 18 months in charge, the club said on Thursday.

Gerrard had been in charge since the summer of 2023 and a year ago signed a new deal to take him through to 2027.

"Ettifaq football club and Steven Gerrard have mutually agreed to part company," the club said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last season, Al Ettifaq finished sixth but the 44-year-old departs with the club 12th in the 18-team Saudi Pro League, having lost eight of their 17 matches.

He has taken charge of 59 matches in all competitions, winning just 23.