Ronaldo to dazzle Dubai tonight as Al Nassr faces Esteghlal in AFC clash

After witnessing Brazilian star Neymar dribble in a gripping Asian Champions League clash between Al Hilal and UAE's Al Ain on Monday, UAE football fans have more top-tier action to look forward to.

On Tuesday, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo will hit the pitch as his Al Nassr side faces off Iran's Esteghlal FC in another highly anticipated showdown.

In a last-minute decision, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) requested Esteghlal to secure a neutral venue for their upcoming match against Al Nassr. Originally scheduled to take place at the Qods City Martyrs Stadium in Tehran on October 22, the match was relocated to Dubai due to security concerns.

Fans can now look forward to the exciting clash at Rashid Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm on Tuesday (doors will open at 5pm). However, it appears that tickets for the Asian Champions League match have already sold out on Platinum List.

The Al Nassr team arrived in Dubai on Monday in high spirits, riding the momentum of a recent winning streak. Al-Nassr has four points from the first two games and can take a big step toward the second round with a win.

The revamped tournament now consists of two groups 12 divided into west and east geographic zones, with the top eight advancing to the round of 16.

Thriller in Al AIn

Neymar returned to action on Monday following more than a year out, with the Al Hilal forward appearing as a second-half substitute in his side's gripping 5-4 win against Asian champions Al Ain in the UAE.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker, 32, had not played since rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year.

Named on the Hilal bench for the first time since his injury, he was introduced on 76 minutes of the Asian Champions Elite encounter at a heaving Hazzan Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

By then, the record four-time Asian champions, who lead the current Saudi Pro League, were 5-3 up, thanks to goals from Renan Lodi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and a Salem Al Dawsari hat-trick.

Neymar cannot be registered for the Saudi top-flight until January.

On Monday, Hilal took the lead on 26 minutes, when former Newcastle United and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic played in Lodi down the left, and the ex-Atletico Madrid full-back drilled a low shot past Khalid Essa in the Al Ain goal.

However, Hernan Crespo's side drew level six minutes before half-time, Morocco international Soufiane Rahimi sliding home a cross.

Rahimi was the star of Al Ain's Asian Champions League success last season, finishing top scorer and named player of the tournament.