Ronaldo dreams of Euro glory after Portugal win over Ireland

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his second goal against Ireland. — AFP

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:12 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice for Portugal as they comfortably beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in their final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly.

Joao Felix was also on target as Roberto Martinez's side bounced back from a defeat by Croatia last week to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo, 39, watched that match from the bench but started against Ireland in Aveiro and came close in the first half before dismantling the visitors in the second.

Veteran defender Pepe, 41, set to become the oldest player ever to play at the Euros, also started.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal qualified with a 100 percent record but recent performances had allowed some doubts to creep in.

"The Portuguese expect a lot from Portugal, there's no margin for error, none, they always want Portugal to win because of the generation, the talent there is," said Ronaldo.

"We have to have our feet on the ground and our thoughts in the sky, dreaming of the Euros."

Ronaldo will appear at a record sixth edition of the tournament, having played in his first back in 2004.

"Going back to 2004... my thoughts and my pride remain the same," said Ronaldo.

"Playing for the Portuguese national team, it doesn't get better than this.

"For the Euros we have to think positively, this team has to dream and has been working hard, because just having talent is no use if there's no hard work."

Felix broke the deadlock with a smart finish after a short corner routine in the 18th minute.

Ronaldo almost made it two but his deflected free-kick struck the post.

The Al-Nassr striker appealed for a penalty after falling under pressure and then fired a decent opening straight at Caoimhin Kelleher towards the end of the first half.